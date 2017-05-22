Iran dismisses Trump's Saudi visit as 'just a show'

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Iran's newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani says visit served 'no practical or political value'
Iran's newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani on Monday dismissed his US counterpart Donald Trump's summit with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia this weekend as "just a show".
"The gathering in Saudi Arabia was just a show with no practical or political value of any kind," Rouhani said at a press conference.
In a jibe at the billion-dollar deals signed between Trump and the Saudi government, Rouhani said: "You can't solve terrorism just by giving your people's money to a superpower."
He said Friday's election in Iran that saw Rouhani convincingly defeat hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi had been a message to the world that Tehran was ready for engagement.
"We wanted to tell the world that on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, we are to ready to have interaction," he said.
