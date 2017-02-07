Iran, Oman change gas export pipeline route to avoid UAE

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Planned pipeline will connect Iran's vast gas reserves with Omani consumers as well as with LNG plants in Oman
Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.
The planned pipeline would connect Iran's vast gas reserves with Omani consumers as well as with liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Oman that could re-export the gas.
In 2013 the two countries signed an agreement to supply gas to Oman through the new pipeline in a deal valued at $60 billion over 25 years.
After international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in January 2016 the two countries renewed efforts to implement the project but it has also been delayed by disagreements over price and U.S. pressure on Muscat to find other suppliers.
"The two countries agreed that the gas exports pipeline avoids waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates and passes through deep waters," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Mehr news agency.
Zanganeh said during his meeting with Oman's Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy in Tehran that a new agreement was signed that extends the previous deal.
"The change of the pipeline route through deep waters has no economic impact on the gas exports project," he added.
The representatives from Shell, Total and Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) also attended the meeting in Tehran, Zanganeh said, and offered their proposals.
Iran's oil minister said the whole project would need $1.2 billion of investment.
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
different pricing and packages...and please please please different customer service. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Rooster
KSA has a real potential for religious and cultural tourism which is mostly underutilised because of lack of infrastructure moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Abdullah
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules