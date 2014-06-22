Iraq crisis will ease Bahrain's debt, MP says

Concerns over disruption in supply driving up some international benchmarks to as high as $115 a barrel

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Sunday, 22 June 2014 4:22 PM

A Bahraini MP has predicted an economic boon on the back of Iraq crisis as high oil prices help drive down the country’s national debt, it was reported.

Crude oil prices have been on the increase in recent weeks, with concerns over disruption in supply driving up some international benchmarks to as high as $115 a barrel, Gulf Daily News reported.

Last week militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) forced the closure of Iraq's largest oil refinery at Baiji.

While all of Baiji's estimated output capacity of 320,000 barrels a day - a quarter of Iraq's refining capacity - has until now been used domestically, a prolonged shutdown could force the country to start importing oil and cut into global supplies.

Bahrain Shura Council financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati told the GDN the  immediate effect of inflated crude prices, which are hovering near 52-week highs, would be beneficial to Bahrain as its current budget was calculated under the assumption that the relative price of oil was $80 a barrel.

He said surplus cash-per-barrel could, therefore, be used to drive down the national debt before it reached an “unsustainable” 60 percent, he told the GDN.

“What we need to do is find a mechanism or a solution to utilise the extra money to lower the national debt,” he said.

Related:

Stories

Bahraini MP files defamation suit over 'insulting' photo

Former MP slams Bahraini Parliament as 'powerless'

Bahraini MPs renew push to ban alcohol

Bahraini MP becomes first in history to be sacked

Renegade Bahraini MP faces sack over "intolerable" behaviour

Galleries
Iraq crisis: Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia

Iraq crisis: Arab foreign ministers to meet in Saudi Arabia

Videos

UN on Iraq

UN on Iraq

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Bahrain

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Bahrain anticipates non-oil growth of 2.7% next year, says EDB chief

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking