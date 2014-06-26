Iraq insurgents seize oilfields, hit air base as US advisers arrive

Government troops battle fighters for control of refinery

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 26 June 2014 12:00 PM
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

Militants attacked one of Iraq's largest air bases and seized control of several small oilfields on Wednesday as US special forces troops and intelligence analysts arrived to help Iraqi security forces counter a mounting Sunni insurgency.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Al Maliki, who is fighting for his job and is under international pressure to create a more inclusive government, said he supported starting the process of forming a new cabinet within a week.

He also dismissed the call of mainly Sunni political and religious figures, some with links to armed groups fighting Maliki, for a "national salvation government" that would choose figures to lead the country and, in effect, bypass the election held nearly three months ago.

In northern Iraq, the Sunni militants extended a two-week advance that has been led by the hardline Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) but also includes an amalgam of other Sunni groups angered by Maliki's rule.

They blame Maliki for marginalising their sect during eight years in power. The fighting threatens to rupture the country two and a half years after the end of US occupation.

US Secretary of State John Kerry during a visit this week pressed Iraqi officials to form an "inclusive" government and urged leaders of the autonomous Kurdish region to stand with Baghdad against the onslaught.

A session of parliament is planned within a week that will start the process of forming a new government based on the results of elections held in April. Maliki's Shi'ite-led State of Law coalition won the most seats but needs the support of other Shi'ite groups, Sunnis and Kurds to build a government.

"We will attend the first session of parliament," Maliki said on state television, adding the commitment stemmed from "loyalty to our people" and respect for a call by Iraq's foremost Shi'ite clergy.

Article continued on next page...

Related:

Stories

Iran rejects US action in Iraq

Iraq crisis will ease Bahrain's debt, MP says

Saudi says Iraq charge it backs terrorism is 'ludicrous'

Don't meddle in Iraq, Saudi warns Iran

Live updates: Battle for Iraq

Galleries
Kerry visits Iraq

Kerry visits Iraq

Videos

Kerry urges Kurds to support an inclusive Iraqi government

Kerry urges Kurds to support an inclusive Iraqi government

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking