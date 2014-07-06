Iraqi violence forces Kuwait to dishonour demilitarised border zone

Security official reportedly says Kuwait has prepared to replace 800 border security guards with military forces, ending demilitarised zone established after 1990 Iraqi invasion.

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 4:06 PM

Kuwait says it will no longer honour the demilitarised zone along the border with Iraq amid the recent upsurge in violence in the country.

A security official told Arabic daily Al Anba, the Gulf state already had prepared to replace 800 border security officials with members of the military.

The 217km-long demilitarised zone extends 10km into Iraq and 5km into Kuwait and was established after Iraqi troops withdrew from Kuwait following the 1990 invasion that lasted seven months.

Violence has escalated in Iraq since the rebel group called the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) captured the largest city in the north, Mosul, nearly a month ago.

Related:

Stories

Some 50 Indian nurses taken from hospital in Iraq

Saudi Arabia deploys 30,000 soldiers to border with Iraq

Saudi says Iraq charge it backs terrorism is 'ludicrous'

Don't meddle in Iraq, Saudi warns Iran

US asks Gulf states to do what they can to help Iraq

Galleries
Iraqi refugees flee ISIS

Iraqi refugees flee ISIS

Videos

Low hopes for quick formation of Iraqi government

Low hopes for quick formation of Iraqi government

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking