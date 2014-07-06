Iraqi violence forces Kuwait to dishonour demilitarised border zone

Kuwait says it will no longer honour the demilitarised zone along the border with Iraq amid the recent upsurge in violence in the country.

A security official told Arabic daily Al Anba, the Gulf state already had prepared to replace 800 border security officials with members of the military.

The 217km-long demilitarised zone extends 10km into Iraq and 5km into Kuwait and was established after Iraqi troops withdrew from Kuwait following the 1990 invasion that lasted seven months.

Violence has escalated in Iraq since the rebel group called the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) captured the largest city in the north, Mosul, nearly a month ago.