Iraqi violence forces Kuwait to dishonour demilitarised border zone

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Security official reportedly says Kuwait has prepared to replace 800 border security guards with military forces, ending demilitarised zone established after 1990 Iraqi invasion.
Kuwait says it will no longer honour the demilitarised zone along the border with Iraq amid the recent upsurge in violence in the country.
A security official told Arabic daily Al Anba, the Gulf state already had prepared to replace 800 border security officials with members of the military.
The 217km-long demilitarised zone extends 10km into Iraq and 5km into Kuwait and was established after Iraqi troops withdrew from Kuwait following the 1990 invasion that lasted seven months.
Violence has escalated in Iraq since the rebel group called the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) captured the largest city in the north, Mosul, nearly a month ago.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules