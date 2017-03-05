Iridium Spa as the St. Regis Dubai

Stress is a very real threat to productivity. The Iridium Spa at the newly-opened St. Regis Dubai provides relaxation in spades
Iridium is one of the rarest elements on Earth, but the Iridium Spa Dubai is designed to cultivate another scarcity: time. Named after the Greek goddess Iris, which means ‘rainbow,' the spa takes on the flower’s radiance in all aspects of design, including the purple colour scheme.
Located in the emirate’s first St Regis hotel, within Al Habtoor City, the spa also captures the elegance for which the brand is synonymous. Facilities include a steam room, sauna, experiential shower, hammam and stunning amenities that could keep any lady entertained for an extra hour.
My signature massage begins with a personal consultation during the customary foot soak and concludes with a tea ritual served to my treatment suite. My masseur is careful to target the points I had directed her to during the consultation, and to check the pressure.
De-stressed and wrapped in my white robe, I shuffle in slippers to the relaxation room. Shaped similar to a flower bud, six lounges face towards each other. Tea, water, and healthy snacks are on hand, as well as a collection of inspiration books among the typical women’s magazines.
Fittingly, none of the numerous clocks work – a reminder that the Iridium Spa is a place to let time stand still and yet another rarity take over: complete, endless relaxation. Now that is an anomaly worth seeking.
"world's best 5 communities" ...A list without merit if it includes developments such as this which have barely broken ground, it simply exists on paper... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 8:55 AM - Fentoni
To make this initiative really effective they should make the traffic stops based on this radar immediately after the junction that the offenders queue... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 12:28 PM - Fentoni
Couldn't agree more and it really is high time that this issue is being publicly acknowledged!
The truth is that standard of driving here in the... more
Some comments one reads here are quite exaggerated and overstated. Take, for example, JRH's description of someone's reaction when he told them the price... moreThursday, 2 March 2017 8:42 AM - WHJ
Every year there's a fantastical new report on how salaries in the UAE are expected to go up by x percent.
Can we please stop this nonsense and... more
After waiting for more than ten years for my apt and paying rent mony for the same years, I hope Schon will COMPENSATE investors whom put their trust and... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 8:49 AM - Houssam
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
4x4 let me guess. Nissan patrol or Land cruiser black windows. The same who drive into the back of your car on SZR and try to overtake everyone on the... moreWednesday, 1 March 2017 9:09 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules