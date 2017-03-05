Iridium Spa as the St. Regis Dubai

Stress is a very real threat to productivity. The Iridium Spa at the newly-opened St. Regis Dubai provides relaxation in spades

By Thomas Shambler
  • Sunday, 5 March 2017 10:47 AM

Iridium is one of the rarest elements on Earth, but the Iridium Spa Dubai is designed to cultivate another scarcity: time. Named after the Greek goddess Iris, which means ‘rainbow,' the spa takes on the flower’s radiance in all aspects of design, including the purple colour scheme.

Located in the emirate’s first St Regis hotel, within Al Habtoor City, the spa also captures the elegance for which the brand is synonymous. Facilities include a steam room, sauna, experiential shower, hammam and stunning amenities that could keep any lady entertained for an extra hour.

My signature massage begins with a personal consultation during the customary foot soak and concludes with a tea ritual served to my treatment suite. My masseur is careful to target the points I had directed her to during the consultation, and to check the pressure.

De-stressed and wrapped in my white robe, I shuffle in slippers to the relaxation room. Shaped similar to a flower bud, six lounges face towards each other. Tea, water, and healthy snacks are on hand, as well as a collection of inspiration books among the typical women’s magazines.

Fittingly, none of the numerous clocks work – a reminder that the Iridium Spa is a place to let time stand still and yet another rarity take over: complete, endless relaxation. Now that is an anomaly worth seeking.

Related:

Stories

Review: Armani Spa

Burj Khalifa opens fitness and wellness retreat for public

Review: The Business Spa Break Treatment

Emirates Palace's 24-carat gold facial voted best spa treatment in the world

Dubai’s Bab Al Shams Resort & Spa creates Bikram Yoga Retreat program

Galleries
Asia’s stress-relieving holiday destinations

Asia’s stress-relieving holiday destinations

Also in Leisure

The Celebration Brunch: Legends, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club

The yacht of your dreams: Mangusta Gran Sport 44 launched at Dubai Boat Show

Also in UAE

Guns N' Roses fans stuck in Dubai's "notorious traffic"

Dubai to Tesla, Google, Uber: Test your driverless cars here

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Features & Analysis
Travel: A Seven Stars luxury train journey around Kyushu, Japan

Travel: A Seven Stars luxury train journey around Kyushu, Japan

Seven Stars, which brings you on a journey around Japan’s most...

Luxury in the clouds: Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing

Luxury in the clouds: Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing

Crystal Aircruises' bespoke Boeing 777-200LR is a commercial...

The CEO Coach: is it a vacation or a guilt trip?

The CEO Coach: is it a vacation or a guilt trip?

Why do CEOs only justify vacation days when they are near burnout...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking