Iridium Spa as the St. Regis Dubai

Iridium is one of the rarest elements on Earth, but the Iridium Spa Dubai is designed to cultivate another scarcity: time. Named after the Greek goddess Iris, which means ‘rainbow,' the spa takes on the flower’s radiance in all aspects of design, including the purple colour scheme.

Located in the emirate’s first St Regis hotel, within Al Habtoor City, the spa also captures the elegance for which the brand is synonymous. Facilities include a steam room, sauna, experiential shower, hammam and stunning amenities that could keep any lady entertained for an extra hour.

My signature massage begins with a personal consultation during the customary foot soak and concludes with a tea ritual served to my treatment suite. My masseur is careful to target the points I had directed her to during the consultation, and to check the pressure.

De-stressed and wrapped in my white robe, I shuffle in slippers to the relaxation room. Shaped similar to a flower bud, six lounges face towards each other. Tea, water, and healthy snacks are on hand, as well as a collection of inspiration books among the typical women’s magazines.

Fittingly, none of the numerous clocks work – a reminder that the Iridium Spa is a place to let time stand still and yet another rarity take over: complete, endless relaxation. Now that is an anomaly worth seeking.