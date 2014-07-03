ISIL calls for killing of The 99 creator

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has reportedly called for the killing of the creator of the famous Islamic comic book series The 99.

In a series of Twitter posts written in Arabic and cited by Kuwait Times, the ISIL said the series was blasphemous because it imitated the 99 names of Allah.

The series was created in 2007 by Kuwaiti psychiatrist Dr Nayef Al Mutawa, who now lives in the US.

“[Killing] Nayef Al-Mutawa …whoever finds him, kill him, and he will be rewarded”, one Twitter posted reportedly said.

“There is no good in us if he remains alive for over three days,” said a second post, while another said: “Who can kill Nayef Al-Mutawa who makes fun of Allah’s names?”

Al Qaeda also has reportedly supported the quest to assassinate Al Mutawa, despite the two groups’ opposition to each other.

In response, Al Mutawa tweeted: “My work has glorified Islam from the US to China for the past ten years. I really do not believe in ISIL and Qaeda…I don’t care about them”.

Kuwaiti Arabic daily Al Watan said during a phone call to Mutawa in the US he said he planned to take legal action against those behind the Twitter account that posted the call to assassinate him.

Mutawa defended his “humanitarian artwork”, saying he had received clearance for the series from sharia scholars, who told him the comics did not insult Allah or Islam, Kuwait Times reported.

He said he would not have proceeded with the project if the comics had been deemed offensive to his religion.

The Sunni-led rebel group ISIL has declared it aims to create an Islamic state that covers much of the Middle East and North Africa, as well as Spain.

It has been responsible for the recent fighting in Iraq, where it has managed to capture several towns and cities in the past month, and also has a stronghold in Syria.