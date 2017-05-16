ISIL 'on brink of defeat' after losing 90% of west Mosul: officials

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 16 May 2017 8:23 PM
A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services (CTS) flashes the sign for victory from a heavily armed vehicle as they advance towards Mosul's western Rifai neighbourhood during their ongoing offensive against ISIL fighters on May 16, 2017. (Photo: read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)

A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services (CTS) flashes the sign for victory from a heavily armed vehicle as they advance towards Mosul's western Rifai neighbourhood during their ongoing offensive against ISIL fighters on May 16, 2017. (Photo: read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 percent of west Mosul from the ISIL and jihadists in the city are on the "brink of total defeat," military spokesmen said Tuesday.

Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake Mosul from ISIL nearly seven months ago, fighting their way to the jihadist-held city, retaking its eastern side and then attacking the west.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, told a news conference in Baghdad that ISIL now controls just over 10 percent of west Mosul.

Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for the US-led international coalition against ISIL, said that the end was near for jihadists in the city.

"The enemy is completely surrounded," Dorrian told the news conference. "The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in Mosul."

The drive to retake Mosul has been supported by a campaign of coalition air strikes in and around the city.

"More than 300 vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (car bombs) have been destroyed by coalition strikes in Mosul," Dorrian said.

"Our strikes have also destroyed more than 200 Daesh tunnels and more than 1,000 of their fighting positions," he said, using an Arabic acronym for ISIL.

The jihadist group now controls just a handful of neighbourhoods around the Old City, one of the country's heritage jewels.

The area's narrow streets and closely spaced buildings make it difficult for federal forces to take on the jihadists, requiring them to fight on foot instead of from vehicles as they have previously done.

Half a million people are currently displaced as a result of the battle for Mosul, and some 250,000 civilians are estimated to still be trapped inside the city's west.

The number of those fleeing has been on the rise, with Thursday seeing around 20,000 people fleeing west Mosul, the Norwegian Refugee Council said, in the biggest single-day displacement since the start of the operation.

The presence of a large civilian population, which either chose not to leave or was prevented from doing so by ISIL, complicates any final assault to seal victory in Mosul.

While coalition air strikes have aided the advance of Iraqi forces, they have also reportedly caused hundreds of civilian casualties in the city.

Human shields have become a central feature of the vastly outnumbered jihadists' defences, and ISIL has stopped at nothing to deter people from escaping the city, including killing people who seek to flee.

Trapped residents reached by AFP inside ISIL-held areas have also recently warned that hunger was starting to kill more people than the fighting.

In eastern Mosul, life returned to a semblance of normality fairly quickly after Iraqi forces drove the jihadists back neighbourhood by neighbourhood until the area was fully recaptured earlier this year.

ISIL overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since retaken much of the territory they lost to the jihadists.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia arrests 46 terror suspects

ISIL suspect says attacks planned in Kuwait

Emirati jailed for 10 years for joining terror group

Kuwait quizzes ISIL suspect deported from Philippines

Potential Kuwait terror attack foiled

Also in Culture & Society

What happened when President Trump met Sheikh Mohammed

Sheikh Mohammed orders clubs to merge

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful,...

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking