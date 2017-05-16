ISIL 'on brink of defeat' after losing 90% of west Mosul: officials

Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 percent of west
Mosul from the ISIL and jihadists in the city are on the "brink of total
defeat," military spokesmen said Tuesday.
Iraqi forces launched the massive operation to retake
Mosul from ISIL nearly seven months ago, fighting their way to the
jihadist-held city, retaking its eastern side and then attacking the west.
Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for Iraq's
Joint Operations Command, told a news conference in Baghdad that ISIL now
controls just over 10 percent of west Mosul.
Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for the US-led
international coalition against ISIL, said that the end was near for jihadists
in the city.
"The enemy is completely surrounded," Dorrian
told the news conference. "The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in
Mosul."
The drive to retake Mosul has been supported by a
campaign of coalition air strikes in and around the city.
"More than 300 vehicle-borne improvised explosive
devices (car bombs) have been destroyed by coalition strikes in Mosul,"
Dorrian said.
"Our strikes have also destroyed more than 200 Daesh
tunnels and more than 1,000 of their fighting positions," he said, using
an Arabic acronym for ISIL.
The jihadist group now controls just a handful of
neighbourhoods around the Old City, one of the country's heritage jewels.
The area's narrow streets and closely spaced buildings
make it difficult for federal forces to take on the jihadists, requiring them
to fight on foot instead of from vehicles as they have previously done.
Half a million people are currently displaced as a result
of the battle for Mosul, and some 250,000 civilians are estimated to still be
trapped inside the city's west.
The number of those fleeing has been on the rise, with
Thursday seeing around 20,000 people fleeing west Mosul, the Norwegian Refugee
Council said, in the biggest single-day displacement since the start of the
operation.
The presence of a large civilian population, which either
chose not to leave or was prevented from doing so by ISIL, complicates any
final assault to seal victory in Mosul.
While coalition air strikes have aided the advance of
Iraqi forces, they have also reportedly caused hundreds of civilian casualties
in the city.
Human shields have become a central feature of the vastly
outnumbered jihadists' defences, and ISIL has stopped at nothing to deter
people from escaping the city, including killing people who seek to flee.
Trapped residents reached by AFP inside ISIL-held areas
have also recently warned that hunger was starting to kill more people than the
fighting.
In eastern Mosul, life returned to a semblance of
normality fairly quickly after Iraqi forces drove the jihadists back
neighbourhood by neighbourhood until the area was fully recaptured earlier this
year.
ISIL overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in
2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since retaken much of
the territory they lost to the jihadists.
