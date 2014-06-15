Italian developer buys Dubai Star Tower in JLT

Ernesto Preatoni is best known for developing the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh

By Michael Fahy
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 11:25 AM
Dubai Star tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Dubai Star tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Italian property developer Ernesto Preatoni has made his first move into Dubai's property market after buying the 191m-tall Dubai Star Tower within the Jumeirah Lakes Towers development.

Preatoni, who is best known for developing the Sharm El-Sheikh resort in Egypt, has bought 100 percent of the company developing the 48-storey Dubai tower, which had reached its 44th storey at the start of April.

The tower is being built by Al Rashad Contracting company and should complete before the end of 2015.

The project initially appears to have been launched in 2005 by German property fund Alternative Capital Invest. It hit trading problems in the wake of the financial crisis, placing four of its seven funds into bankruptcy proceedings.

Following his purchase, Preatoni said: "Reflecting a rebound in investor appetite for JLT, this strategic acquisition is extremely delighting news to purchasers of Dubai Star Tower as the equity of their homes is automatically raised remarkably given the fact that work was resumed instantly to complete the construction of the project.”

He said it will contain a mix of retail, office and luxury residential units.

“We anticipate huge demand for this tower from investors from all over the world because the Preatoni name spells financial safety, strong reputation and great credentials in Europe and in other many places in the world,” he said.

He added that the firm was planning to invest further in residential and commercial complexes in Dubai.

"This is just the beginning of our investments in the UAE market as we are scouting other projects for long-term investment and ownership."

Related:

Stories

Nakheel inks deal with Shangri-La to run luxury Palm hotel

Nakheel awards $326m contract for Palm Jumeirah mall project

Dubai developer launches new $816m Marina towers

Dubai's Paramount eyes hotels in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat

Dubai's Nakheel launches new Palm luxury apartments

Galleries
In pictures: Daredevils scale Dubai's Princess Tower

In pictures: Daredevils scale Dubai's Princess Tower

Also in Property

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking