Italian firm says tunnels on line 3 of Riyadh Metro completed

Italian contractor Salini Impregilo has announced that the tunnel excavation work along Line 3 of the Riyadh Metro project has been completed.

Line 3, also known as the Orange line, is more than 40km long, but only about 11km will be underground. Once completed, it will have 22 stations.

It is the longest line of the massive rail project commissioned by the Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) and the end of the work was celebrated in a ceremony involving Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud at the Qasr Al Hoqm Downtown Station.

Line 3 runs for 41.58km, starting from the west (near the Jeddah Expressway) and ending in the east (near the National Guard Camp of Khashm El Aam), a statement said.

It added that the trains that will run on it will have a maximum length of 36.7 m (two carriages), a capacity of 267 passengers and a maximum speed of 100 km per hour.

Located near the Riyadh governor’s palace in the heart of the city, the Downtown Station will be one of the iconic stations, with two underground metro lines passing through it.

Salini Impregilo leads the ArRiyadh New Mobility (ANM) consortium, one of three involved in the $23 billion, six-line Riyadh Metro project that will cover 176 kilometres.

The metro system, which is scheduled for completion in 2019, will reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in a city whose population is expected to rise from 6.5 million today to 8.3 million by 2030.

