Italian firms ink deal to develop hospital in Oman

Two Italian companies have signed an agreement to develop a hospital project in Oman.

Oman-based Al Madina Real Estate said in a statement that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the ICM Maltauro Group and F&M Ingegneria.

The terms of the agreement outline the cooperation between the companies in developing a multi-specialty hospital project in the sultanate.

The statement said opportunities are to be explored across Oman and a proposal will be submitted in due course. The project is expected to be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Al Madina Real Estate’s CEO, Abdul Rahman Awadh Barham, said: “With ICM’s domain expertise in developing healthcare projects in Europe under a similar delivery model, we are confident in our ability to present a comprehensive proposal for the project in due course.

"The project is anticipated to provide a boost to the existing healthcare infrastructure of the sultanate and serve the people of Oman with an excellent state-of-the-art facility.”

Ezio Trentin, head of overseas business unit at ICM Maltauro, added: “We hope to add great value in the finalisation as well as subsequent execution and operation of the project.”

Al Madina Real Estate said it has extensive experience in large scale real estate and tourism projects including the Tilal complex which includes Muscat Grand Mall and the Salalah Grand Mall.