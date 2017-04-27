Jailed Bahrain activist on hunger strike

Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who also holds Danish citizenship, is an outspoken critic of Bahrain's Al-Khalifa monarchy

By AFP
  • Thursday, 27 April 2017 3:22 PM
A Bahraini protester, wearing a shirt showing jailed human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, takes part in an anti-government protestin 2014. (AFP/Getty Images)

A Bahraini protester, wearing a shirt showing jailed human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, takes part in an anti-government protestin 2014. (AFP/Getty Images)

A prominent Bahraini activist jailed for life for his role in anti-regime protests has been on hunger strike for two weeks to protest the treatment of prisoners, campaigners said Thursday.

Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who also holds Danish citizenship, is an outspoken critic of Bahrain's Al-Khalifa monarchy, which has ruled the tiny Gulf archipelago for more than two centuries.

Khawaja began the hunger strike on April 12 in a Manama prison to protest the "arbitrary detention and degrading treatment of prisoners in Bahrain," the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) said in a statement.

It is the fifth such protest in six years by Khawaja, who was given a life sentence in June 2011 after being convicted of plotting to topple the monarchy.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain, home to a majority Shiite population, has witnessed sporadic unrest since early 2011, when long-running demands for political reform intensified with nationwide demonstrations calling for an elected government.

Authorities have since tightened their grip on Shiite-led dissent, jailing hundreds of protesters and stripping activists and clerics of citizenship.

The GCHR also called for the medical evacuation of Khawaja and fellow rights activist Nabeel Rajab, who is behind bars while on trial for charges of insulting the state.

Rajab, one of the most high-profile activists in Bahrain, underwent minor surgery earlier this month. His family has however said they remain concerned about his health.

The UN is scheduled to hold a human rights review session on Bahrain in Geneva on May 1.

Related:

Stories

Bahraini activist Zainab Al Khawaja flees country after re-arrest threat

Bahrain criticised for restoring arrest powers to intelligence agency

US urges Bahrain to free jailed rights campaigner Nabeel Rajab

Group of 32 countries criticises Bahrain's human rights record

Bahraini activist begins jail term for ripping up photo of king

Galleries
Bahrainis protest after dissidents jailed

Bahrainis protest after dissidents jailed

Also in Culture & Society

New Zealand commits to Dubai Expo 2020 participation

Saudi soldiers killed patrolling Yemen border

Also in Bahrain

Video on demand service launches ops in Gulf markets

Batelco said to be among bidders for Singapore mobile carrier M1

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful,...

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking