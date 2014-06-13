Japan's Nomura launches Dubai office as business grows

Nomura Asset Management opens office in DIFC after business in region more than doubles in five years

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 13 June 2014 1:55 AM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Japanese fund manager Nomura Asset Management has launched an office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) after its business in the region more than doubled in the past five years.

The launch is part of a broader strategy that will see Nomura’s Middle East office promote and market international products and funds to sovereign wealth funds, pensions and other institutional investors while also managing its client relationships on a more hands-on basis and extending its services to new markets.

Tarek Fadlallah has been appointed as CEO of Nomura Asset Management Middle East in Dubai, the company said in a statement.

He said: “Our decision to open a Nomura Asset Management office in the region reflects our ongoing commitment to the Middle East. We are looking to reinforce our activities and offer investors improved access to our world class products. The development of the NAM Middle East business is a key step towards achieving this goal.”

The Japan-based global asset manager has been managing sovereign wealth fund assets for over 25 years and globally it has $291 billion of assets under management.

The firm also manages GCC stocks through its Arabian fund which was first distributed to Japanese retail investors in 2007 as well as its Frontier and Emerging Market funds, and maintains a positive long term view on the region.

NAM Middle East is a branch of NAM UK, is located within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Related:

Stories

Japan's Nomura to hire in Dubai to revamp MidEast ops

Nomura, Credit Suisse trim MidEast research staff

Dubai would "do the same again" – CEO of sovereign wealth fund

Dutch financial firm closes Dubai asset management ops

Signs of M&A revival in Middle East as activity picks up

Companies

Nomura

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking