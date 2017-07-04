Jason Atherton says Dubai to get Michelin Guide soon

|Home
Michelin-star chef Jason Atherton, who runs high-end restaurant and bar Marina Social in Dubai, said the gulf city will get the Michelin Guide ‘soon’.
Speaking to Arabian Business, he said, “We have the Michelin Guide coming [to Dubai] soon, I think. So the rumours have it. And I would really want Marina Social to be a part of that. We work really hard at our products.”
Atherton, who trained for over a decade at the hand of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, said Dubai is ready for the grading system.
“You’ve got so many restaurants, so many great hotel brands, so many great chefs: Pierre Gagnaire, Gordon Ramsay… You’ve got so many great chefs here that there has to be a grading system. There’s no grading system. And not that people need to be graded, but it helps the public.”
“What the Michelin Guide is it’s the most consistent guide book in the world, period. If you buy the guide book in Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, New York, and you look at a one Michelin starred restaurant, you normally have a good, one Michelin star experience. If you choose a three starred restaurant, you know it’s going to be expensive, but you know it’s also going to be great. And they’re just very consistent. They’re very good at judging those restaurants properly. And I think it will be good for Dubai, because it will inform Dubai clientele of how to choose their restaurants for what occasions. I think that’s important,” he said.
Atherton’s claim comes more than a year after Michael Ellis, international director of Michelin Guides, revealed the company are already planning on rolling out the system in the UAE.
Speaking at Global Restaurant Investment Forum in Dubai, Ellis said it was only a matter of time before the Michelin Guide comes to Dubai, adding that it would be easy to do in the city thanks to its small size and English-speaking majority.
While he gave no timeframe for the introduction, he said his guess is it will be sooner rather than later.
