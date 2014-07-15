Jean-Claude Van Damme Dubai movie stalls over "contractual issues"

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
An action film that was due to be shot in Dubai, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, has been put on hold due to issues over contracts.
The film ‘Luxury Meets Justice’ was due to be shot in Dubai with the help of Michael Adams, founder of the Fashion TV brand.
However, speaking to 7Days newspaper, Adams said the $10 million movie has been postponed until a later date.
“It has been put on hold by FTV, due to some contractual issues with Van Damme,” Adams was quoted as saying.
The plot of the film was set to see Van Damme bring justice to millions of innocent people who were subjected to the greedy crimes of corrupt tycoons.
“The lone warrior of ancient times, who is hired to clean the world from white collar criminals and see that justice is done in luxurious fashion, accompanied by a band of deadly models,” reads the description on Fashion TV’s website.
According to 7Days, Van Damme is also working on another project, called ‘Warriors of the Falcon’, with an Emirati friend, Hassan Jaber, who told confirmed that even though ‘Luxury Meets Justice’ is not being shot yet, his movie is still in the pipeline.
“Van Damme is busy shooting other movies,” Jaber said.
Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year
Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...
Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017
Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...
Tom Jones to open Dubai Jazz Festival in 2017
Mariah Carey will perform on February 23 while Latin recording...
Pop star Justin Bieber coming to Dubai in 2017
117 Live announced that the 22-year-old will play in play...
Dubai's Etihad Museum set to open to public on January 7
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority announces opening date following...
Elton John postpones Dubai concert, cites ill health
Pop superstar pulls out of December 15 gig at Autism Rock...
Dubai Opera tickets priced according to market demand, says Cameron Mackintosh
Tickets for Les Misérables sold for four times the current...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules