Jean-Claude Van Damme Dubai movie stalls over "contractual issues"

An action film that was due to be shot in Dubai, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, has been put on hold due to issues over contracts.

The film ‘Luxury Meets Justice’ was due to be shot in Dubai with the help of Michael Adams, founder of the Fashion TV brand.

However, speaking to 7Days newspaper, Adams said the $10 million movie has been postponed until a later date.

“It has been put on hold by FTV, due to some contractual issues with Van Damme,” Adams was quoted as saying.

The plot of the film was set to see Van Damme bring justice to millions of innocent people who were subjected to the greedy crimes of corrupt tycoons.

“The lone warrior of ancient times, who is hired to clean the world from white collar criminals and see that justice is done in luxurious fashion, accompanied by a band of deadly models,” reads the description on Fashion TV’s website.

According to 7Days, Van Damme is also working on another project, called ‘Warriors of the Falcon’, with an Emirati friend, Hassan Jaber, who told confirmed that even though ‘Luxury Meets Justice’ is not being shot yet, his movie is still in the pipeline.

“Van Damme is busy shooting other movies,” Jaber said.