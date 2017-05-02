Job cuts continue to impact Abu Dhabi rents in Q1

|Home
JLL report says average prime rents for 2 bed apartments fell by 5% over Q1 as vacancy rates rise
Mergers and job cuts, combined with reduced government spending, have led to increased vacancy, downsizing and a short-term decline in residential rents and prices in Abu Dhabi, according to a new report.
JLL's first quarter Abu Dhabi Real Estate Overview report said that approximately 600 units were delivered during Q1, bringing the total residential stock to approximately 249,000 units.
A further 5,000 residential units are currently scheduled to enter the market by the end of 2017, but a significant proportion of this supply is likely to be delayed, the real estate consultancy said.
JLL's report said average prime rents for 2 bedroom apartments decreased by 5 percent over Q1 mainly due to the continued increase in vacancy rates particularly within larger units. Apartment rents have now declined by around 10 percent on a year-on-year basis.
It added that average prices for prime apartments declined by 3 percent over Q1 and by 13 percent compared to the year-earlier period.
David Dudley, international director and head of Abu Dhabi Office at JLL MENA, said: “The combination of job cuts and downsizing has caused vacancy rates to nudge upwards, particularly within mid to high-end developments and larger residential units. This continues to place downward pressure on residential rentals – with many landlords now more amenable to offer minor reductions to rents to maintain occupancy.”
He added: “Further declines in residential rents and prices are expected in certain sub-sectors over the short term, due to lower demand and in some cases increased supply. However, we expect the level of decline to be limited, with rental rates and sales prices remaining above the levels that existed prior to the 2013-2014 upswing.
“Reduced supply completions have helped mitigate the extent of rent and price decline. While we expect to see up to 5,000 residential units completed this year, some of this could be delayed and the completion rate remains much lower than long-term averages.
“Market recovery is to a large extent dependent on the return of government spending to drive demand growth and improve sentiment.”
