Jumping revolution bounces into Dubai

It appears everyone in Dubai is bouncing.

Two weeks after the fitness craze that has taken Australia by storm opened its doors in the emirate, the facility in the heart of Al Quoz is already booked out days in advance as people line-up for a turn on one of the 80 interconnected trampolines.

Located in a specially converted warehouse, users can fly through the air and bounce off the walls, with the set-up also including a stunt-grade air bag for extra tricks, two basketball hoops for trampoline-assisted slam dunks, a dodge ball court and an advanced tricks zone complete with walls for horizontal-style walking.

It’s been labelled gymnastics-gone-freestyle and a free-jumping revolution, and having tried my hand at BOUNCE in Dubai it’s also seriously good fun.

Ross Milton, who is one half of the business team that has brought the concept to the Middle East, said the original bounce in his native Australia was now attracting about 30,000 customers through the door monthly.

However, other than reminding me of my childhood, also spent in Australia where trampolines are a fixture in many a backyard, it is also great exercise.

Low impact, though exhaustive - especially for anyone who is unfit - about 10 minutes of jumping is equivalent to running for 33 minutes, according to Milton.

It is said to improve bone density, muscle toning and cardiovascular fitness.

“It’s surpassed our expectations in terms of the initial take up,” Milton, who confirmed he is planning more BOUNCE centres in the UAE and wider Gulf region, told Arabian Business.

He said he believed it was popular with young adults as it gave them an alternative to hanging out at shopping malls, particularly in the summer months when outdoor sports had finished, while adults were enjoying the fitness element.

It’s open for anyone aged three and over (an upstairs cafe gives parents a bird’s eye view of the action and there are three party rooms for birthday celebrations) but does have a 120kg weight limit.

“We’re not targeting the venue at young kids and children, we’re really targeting the venue at young adults and late teens, that sort of demographic, right up to the adult age group,” he said.

“We generally find in the evenings we’re getting anyone through from elite gymnasts through to adults wanting to have their own workout after work to have fun and get the exercise without really realising it.”

BOUNCE at Al Quoz has a capacity of 115 people at any one time, with prior booking essential as the centre is currently booked out about two to three days in advance.