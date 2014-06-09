Just Falafel opens first US outlet in California

|Home
Plans to expand to New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Texas, Los Angeles
Middle Eastern brand Just Falafel has opened its first US restaurant in Fremont, California.
In honour of its new store location, owned by Kevin Shoaito, Just Falafel culinary chef Gerard Murphy has created 'The Californian', which mixes traditional falafels or tenders, with fresh beets, cucumber, tomato, mixed salad, beetroot labneh, and a spicy salsa.
The restaurant is also launching a protein burger and sweet potato waffle fries as a new addition, as well as launching the breakfast egg muffin, accompanied with freshly squeezed juices. The brand is also offering a gluten-free option by serving its traditional wraps in a bowl and launching the protein tenders.
Just Falafel will be opening branches in Canada in June 2014 and New Jersey in August 2014. CEO Fadi Malas said: "Our love and passion for Mediterranean and vegetarian food is growing and we expect this cuisine to prosper in highly competitive markets such as the US. We have sold nearly 19 million pieces of falafel since the Just Falafel brand started and with chickpeas being the main ingredients we expect falafel, like hummus, to become a household favourite when looking for healthy food."
The company has signed new area franchise agreements with different partners in key locations including New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Texas and Los Angeles. This global expansion means the company has close to 700 employees in nearly 20 countries, with a social media following of nearly two million.
