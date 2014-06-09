Just Falafel opens first US outlet in California

Plans to expand to New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Texas, Los Angeles

By Hotelier Middle East Staff
  • Monday, 9 June 2014 11:57 AM
The staff members at the first US venue of Just Falafel

The staff members at the first US venue of Just Falafel

Middle Eastern brand Just Falafel has opened its first US restaurant in Fremont, California.

In honour of its new store location, owned by Kevin Shoaito, Just Falafel culinary chef Gerard Murphy has created 'The Californian', which mixes traditional falafels or tenders, with fresh beets, cucumber, tomato, mixed salad, beetroot labneh, and a spicy salsa.

The restaurant is also launching a protein burger and sweet potato waffle fries as a new addition, as well as launching the breakfast egg muffin, accompanied with freshly squeezed juices. The brand is also offering a gluten-free option by serving its traditional wraps in a bowl and launching the protein tenders.

Just Falafel will be opening branches in Canada in June 2014 and New Jersey in August 2014. CEO Fadi Malas said: "Our love and passion for Mediterranean and vegetarian food is growing and we expect this cuisine to prosper in highly competitive markets such as the US. We have sold nearly 19 million pieces of falafel since the Just Falafel brand started and with chickpeas being the main ingredients we expect falafel, like hummus, to become a household favourite when looking for healthy food."

The company has signed new area franchise agreements with different partners in key locations including New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Texas and Los Angeles. This global expansion means the company has close to 700 employees in nearly 20 countries, with a social media following of nearly two million.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Just Falafel looks to double workforce

UAE's Just Falafel signs deal for 57 European stores

UAE's Just Falafel opens first Aus restaurant

UAE's Just Falafel to open 160 stores in US, Canada

Food for thought

Gourmet Gulf set to launch four new F&B brands

UAE restaurant brand plans Oman expansion

Galleries
Middle East's 20 hottest new restaurants

Middle East's 20 hottest new restaurants

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Nass Tuesday, 10 June 2014 9:03 AM[UAE] - Canada

Where you are opening in Canada and when?

Posted by: procan Tuesday, 10 June 2014 3:48 PM[UAE] - canada

Nass.... you do not get out much eh? We have Falafel outlets all across Canada and most are great , even small towns have them.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Bill Monday, 9 June 2014 3:14 PM[UAE] - Oman

Just Falafel in Muscat has an outlet in the food court of Muscat Grand Mall. While we like the food served at this outlet, we are rather surprised that basic items like diposable plate and plastic cutlery are not provided along with the food, which is served in containers. We have observed that quite a few customers have started avoiding buying food from this outlet, in spite of the fact that the different variation of falafel are tasty and different from the regular falafels. How do they expect customers to eat without these basic items? This is something they need to address.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking