Kerry arrives in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

France has said it wants to discuss the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip during talks

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 13 July 2014 12:30 PM
US Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Vienna on Sunday for talks with foreign ministers from the six powers negotiating with Tehran on its nuclear program.

Kerry arrived in the early hours after clinching a deal in Kabul with Afghanistan's presidential candidates to end the country's election crisis.

Iran and the powers - the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China - aim to reach a long-term deal to end the decade-old nuclear standoff by a July 20 deadline. Many diplomats and analysts believe an extension may be needed in view of the wide gaps in negotiating positions.

Among his meetings on Sunday Kerry will meet with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has said he wants to discuss new accusations of US spying on Berlin.

Germany asked the CIA station chief in Berlin to leave the country following fresh charges of US spying on Berlin.

Also, France has said it wants to discuss the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip during talks in Vienna.

