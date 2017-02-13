Key $1.4bn UAE highway set for mid-2017 completion

A major AED5.3 billion ($1.44 billion) highway project which will improve transport links in the Western Region of the UAE is set to be completed by the middle of this year.

The mid-2017 completion date has been announced after Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Western Region, inspected progress on the Al Mafraq-Al Ghweifat highway project, the first phase of which was completed last year.

The project includes the construction of 16 new interchanges as well as extensive improvement work of up to 246km of roads stretching from Mafraq to the border with Saudi Arabia and the industrial hub in Ruwais.

The project also encompasses the construction of new lanes in both directions for the roads between Mafraq and Baynounah forest area and between Baraka and Ghuwaifat, and an underpass for camels in areas close to Silaa and Ghuwaifat.

He underlined the need to double efforts to complement various development projects including providing better accommodation, health services, education, roads and transport in the region.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "This reflects the keenness of Musanada on implementing the directives of the leadership as per the Abu Dhabi Plan to ensure an effective transport system to serve the emirate's society, economy and achieve the roads' network in line with the vision of the emirate to establish a sustainable infrastructure in accordance with the best international standards."