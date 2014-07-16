Kuwait announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

Kuwaiti public sector workers have been given a nine-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The Cabinet has approved five days off work between Sunday, July 27 and Thursday, July 31. When combined with the weekends on either side, workers will have nine days off.

Astronomers across the Gulf have predicted that Eid Al Fitr will fall on Monday, July 28.

Some fasting Muslims also are expected to take leave during the final 10 days of Ramadan, with about 60 percent of Kuwaitis taking sick or annual leave during the same period last year, according to Kuwait Times.

Other Gulf states are yet to announce their Eid Al Fitr holiday dates.