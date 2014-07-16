Kuwait announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr holiday

Astronomers across the Gulf are predicting Eid will fall on July 28, but Kuwaitis will have the entire week off work

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 16 July 2014 10:04 AM

Kuwaiti public sector workers have been given a nine-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The Cabinet has approved five days off work between Sunday, July 27 and Thursday, July 31. When combined with the weekends on either side, workers will have nine days off.

Astronomers across the Gulf have predicted that Eid Al Fitr will fall on Monday, July 28.

Some fasting Muslims also are expected to take leave during the final 10 days of Ramadan, with about 60 percent of Kuwaitis taking sick or annual leave during the same period last year, according to Kuwait Times.

Other Gulf states are yet to announce their Eid Al Fitr holiday dates.

Related:

Stories

First day of Eid expected to fall on July 28

Ramadan drive at Impact Hub

Calls for changes to Ramadan working hours

UAE Water Aid Ramadan campaign collects $2.3m via SMS

The challenge of Ramadan – and beyond

Galleries
Ramadan in Indonesia

Ramadan in Indonesia

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking