Kuwait to appoint two new ministers by August

Former education and justice ministers resigned in May amid controversies including deaths of two construction workers

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 2:00 PM

Kuwait is set to appoint new justice and education ministers by August after the former ministers resigned amid controversies.

Ahmad Al Mulaifi stood down as education minister in late May, saying he would take “political responsibility” for the deaths of two Egyptian workers on a university construction site.

The men died when they were buried in an 8-metre hole after a landslide at Kuwait University’s under-construction Shaddadiya campus on May 13.

Reports suggested his decision related to an incident in which two suppliers were accused of providing expired food items to schools.

Earlier in May, Nayef Al Ajmi stood down from his position as minister of Islamic affairs and justice amid allegations he assisted jihadists in Syria.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah reportedly wants to fill the positions early enough to give the new ministers time to prepare for the beginning of the next parliamentary session in October.

It also was necessary to appoint an education minister before the beginning of the school year in September.

Related:

Stories

Kuwaiti parliament clears Airbus planes deal

Gov't urged to help end Kuwait's longest strike in history

Kuwait's new PPP law is 'selling' the country, says MPs

Kuwait's ruler urges end to political 'games'

Kuwait striking workers force public office shutdown

Also in Politics & Economics

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking