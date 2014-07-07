Kuwait to appoint two new ministers by August

Kuwait is set to appoint new justice and education ministers by August after the former ministers resigned amid controversies.

Ahmad Al Mulaifi stood down as education minister in late May, saying he would take “political responsibility” for the deaths of two Egyptian workers on a university construction site.

The men died when they were buried in an 8-metre hole after a landslide at Kuwait University’s under-construction Shaddadiya campus on May 13.

Reports suggested his decision related to an incident in which two suppliers were accused of providing expired food items to schools.

Earlier in May, Nayef Al Ajmi stood down from his position as minister of Islamic affairs and justice amid allegations he assisted jihadists in Syria.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah reportedly wants to fill the positions early enough to give the new ministers time to prepare for the beginning of the next parliamentary session in October.

It also was necessary to appoint an education minister before the beginning of the school year in September.