Kuwait to appoint two new ministers by August

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Former education and justice ministers resigned in May amid controversies including deaths of two construction workers
Kuwait is set to appoint new justice and education ministers by August after the former ministers resigned amid controversies.
Ahmad Al Mulaifi stood down as education minister in late May, saying he would take “political responsibility” for the deaths of two Egyptian workers on a university construction site.
The men died when they were buried in an 8-metre hole after a landslide at Kuwait University’s under-construction Shaddadiya campus on May 13.
Reports suggested his decision related to an incident in which two suppliers were accused of providing expired food items to schools.
Earlier in May, Nayef Al Ajmi stood down from his position as minister of Islamic affairs and justice amid allegations he assisted jihadists in Syria.
Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah reportedly wants to fill the positions early enough to give the new ministers time to prepare for the beginning of the next parliamentary session in October.
It also was necessary to appoint an education minister before the beginning of the school year in September.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules