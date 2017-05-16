Kuwait backs call to extend oil output cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia on Monday called for extending the deal struck late last year, ahead of an OPEC meeting on May 25

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 16 May 2017 2:44 PM
Russia and Saudi Arabia on Monday called for extending the deal struck late last year, ahead of an OPEC meeting on May 25

Russia and Saudi Arabia on Monday called for extending the deal struck late last year, ahead of an OPEC meeting on May 25

Kuwait on Tuesday backed a call by top oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend a deal on crude production cuts for nine more months.

"Kuwait gives its full backing and support to the joint position of Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend the oil output cuts deal between OPEC and other producers until March 2018," Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouk said in a statement.

Russia and Saudi Arabia on Monday called for extending the deal struck late last year, ahead of an OPEC meeting on May 25.

In a joint statement the two countries said an extension to March 31, 2018 was needed "to ensure market stability, predictability and sustainable development".

World oil prices leapt after the Saudi-Russian announcement and made further gains on Tuesday in Asian trade, with benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 19 cents at $49.04 per barrel.

OPEC members agreed in November to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day for six months beginning from the start of the year, in a bid to reduce the glut in oil supplies and shore up prices that had fallen to historic lows.

The move was partly matched by non-cartel producers led by Russia.

Related:

Stories

Saudi, Russia seek to extend oil output deal

Global energy prices rebalancing after OPEC deal, says Qatar

Russia, Saudi Arabia eye extending oil output reduction deal

OPEC 'optimistic' oil output cuts leading to price recovery

Oil producers 'might have to' extend output cuts, says Saudi minister

OPEC warns of a world that still has far too much oil

Oil industry needs to embrace social media, urges OPEC chief

Companies

Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - OPEC

Also in Energy

Euro hits six-month dollar high, as oil continues to soar

Saudi Aramco makes leadership changes ahead of IPO

Also in Saudi Arabia

Exclusive: Alabbar says Noon to move base to Saudi, launch in 2017

In pictures: Saudi Arabia men's handball team becomes the champion of Baku 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Natural solution: Saudi's renewed plans meet growing energy demands

Saudi Arabia has long toyed with the renewable energy sector...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking