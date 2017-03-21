Kuwait bans Beauty and the Beast movie

Kuwait National Cinema Company withdraws film four days after launch to review content

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 21 March 2017 8:01 PM

The Kuwait National Cinema Company said on Tuesday it has decided to ban Disney's hit movie "Beauty and the Beast", citing its "responsibilities" despite it already having been screened.

The film was released in the conservative Muslim Gulf state on Thursday, but the privately owned company withdrew the film four days later to review its content.

"Beauty and the Beast" has come under fire in some Muslim countries for a "gay moment", but Disney said on Tuesday it will be released in Muslim-majority Malaysia with no cuts.

Starring "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson, the movie has raised hackles worldwide among religious groups angered by its depiction of Le Fou, the sycophantic sidekick to antagonist Gaston, as a gay man -- making him Disney's first-ever openly gay character.

"Dear customers: We would like to inform you that the management of Kuwait National Cinema Company has decided to bar the 'Beauty and the Beast' film," the company said in a statement on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

The decision "is in line with the company's responsiblities and principles towards young customers", it said.

A day earlier, the company tweeted that it had decided to suspend the screening of the film to review its content, apparently after objections were raised on social media.

Despite the "gay moment" controversy, the movie shattered box office records in its opening weekend, taking a monster $175.7 million in North America and $357 million in total, according to industry data released on Monday.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song concerts harmful

Theatres could be waiting in the wings in Saudi Arabia

Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar

How Saudi Arabia aims to dial up the fun

Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film

Companies

Kuwait National Cinema Company

Also in Media

Dubai issues high-rise warning to 'selfie adventurists'

Video: Egypt extends detention of Al Jazeera journalist by another 45 days

Also in Kuwait

US confirms Gulf airports included in new electronics ban

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The art of social media influencing

The art of social media influencing

As social media influencers increasingly demand attention in...

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

If you’re not advertising online these days, you’re not advertising...

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's leaders have historically courted public opinion...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking