Kuwait bans Beauty and the Beast movie

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Kuwait National Cinema Company withdraws film four days after launch to review content
The Kuwait National Cinema Company said on Tuesday it has decided to ban Disney's hit movie "Beauty and the Beast", citing its "responsibilities" despite it already having been screened.
The film was released in the conservative Muslim Gulf state on Thursday, but the privately owned company withdrew the film four days later to review its content.
"Beauty and the Beast" has come under fire in some Muslim countries for a "gay moment", but Disney said on Tuesday it will be released in Muslim-majority Malaysia with no cuts.
Starring "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson, the movie has raised hackles worldwide among religious groups angered by its depiction of Le Fou, the sycophantic sidekick to antagonist Gaston, as a gay man -- making him Disney's first-ever openly gay character.
"Dear customers: We would like to inform you that the management of Kuwait National Cinema Company has decided to bar the 'Beauty and the Beast' film," the company said in a statement on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.
The decision "is in line with the company's responsiblities and principles towards young customers", it said.
A day earlier, the company tweeted that it had decided to suspend the screening of the film to review its content, apparently after objections were raised on social media.
Despite the "gay moment" controversy, the movie shattered box office records in its opening weekend, taking a monster $175.7 million in North America and $357 million in total, according to industry data released on Monday.
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
whats next, put a fence around Middle east and we will let you know when you can cross it. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 12:20 PM - Tareq Abdulla
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
The KSA and the UAE were number 1 & 2 in the top 10 weapons purchasers between 2011 - 2015 with Iraq & Egypt taking 9th and 10th respectively. Simple economics... moreMonday, 20 March 2017 8:18 AM - Fentoni
I think Dubai is a great place to live as long you have a secure and well paying job, an employer that pays school and housing fees, and as long you do... moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 8:56 AM - Ed B
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
serves him right for using a card for a AED 15 payment. moreTuesday, 21 March 2017 10:50 AM - Brucy Bonus
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules