Kuwait cancels idea to privatise petrol stations

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gov’t-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation withdraws proposal to privatise petrol stations, create third firm
The government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has reportedly cancelled a proposal to privatise petrol stations but is in discussions to build 100 new outlets to meet demand.
The privatisation plan had been included in the company’s 2014-2015 operational budget, Arabi daily Al Kuwaitiah said.
KPC currently operates two publicly owned petrol station firms, Al Soor and Al Oula and had been planning to allow a third private brand to enter the market.
Sources quoted by Al Kuwaitiah said studies by KPC and its subsidiaries indicated that involvement in the petroleum industry by the private sector was not supported.
Kuwait relies on oil and gas revenues for almost 90 percent of its $115 billion worth of state revenues and the sector is highly protected by the government.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules