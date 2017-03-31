Kuwait closes refinery, says unfit for business

|Home
Kuwait's long-running Shuaiba refinery closes on Friday, will still be used to store oil products
Kuwait's long-running Shuaiba refinery will close on Friday after studies that found the facility to be unfit for business, Minister of Oil, Essam Al-Marzouq, has said.
Al-Marzouq, who is also Minister of Electricity and Water, said that the decision to close the refinery was largely an economic one and that the establishment will still be used to store oil products.
Kuwait News Agency quoted him as saying that the country seeks to boost its oil refining capacity to meet the growing needs of the local market.
The Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery will meet the growing need for gasoline consumption with Shuaiba refinery out of the picture, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) CEO Mohammad Al-Mutairi added.
He said that KNPC's refining capacity would be 746,000 barrels per day (bpd) after the closure.
He added that after KNPC's clean fuel project comes to fruition next year, the company's refining capacity will be boosted to 801,000 bpd.
