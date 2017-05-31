Kuwait court condemns 7 to death for raping disabled boy

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Appeals court overturns 10-year jail term handed in April by a lower court against the seven accused
A Kuwaiti appeals court on Wednesday sentenced seven young men to death for the abduction and rape of a disabled 13-year-old boy, the victim's lawyer said.
Ibrahim al-Bathani told AFP that the court overturned a 10-year jail term handed in April by a lower court against the seven accused.
He said the seven defendants, aged 18-23, abducted the victim in September last year to a chalet where they sexually assaulted him.
The victim is a Kuwaiti citizen suffering from partial mental disability, the lawyer said.
"This is a historic verdict," Bathani said.
The convicts, four Kuwaitis, a Yemeni, an Iraqi and a stateless person, filmed part of the rape and threatened to post it on social media if the boy spoke of his ordeal, Bathani said.
Prosecutors found the videos on the phones of some of the defendants.
The ruling is not final as the case must go to the Kuwaiti supreme court whose verdicts are final.
The death penalty in Kuwait is carried out by hanging.
That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more
Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.
Drones refers... more
It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... moreWednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules