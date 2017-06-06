Kuwait emir to travel to Saudi Arabia for Qatar talks

Several lawmakers voice support for the Kuwaiti ruler, who played a pivotal role in mediating in a 2014 diplomatic dispute

By AFP
  • Tuesday, 6 June 2017 5:09 PM
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (AFP/Getty Images)

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (AFP/Getty Images)

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks aimed at resolving a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab nations, lawmakers said.

"Today, the emir embarks on a trip to Saudi Arabia," veteran MP Ali al-Deqbasi said during a parliamentary session. "We pray to God to help him succeed in achieving Gulf unity."

"The hearts of the Kuwaiti and Gulf people are with the emir in his efforts to bridge the gap," MP Jamaan al-Harbash said.

Several other lawmakers voiced support for the Kuwaiti ruler, who played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen on Monday cut diplomatic ties with fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member state Qatar.

Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani deferred a speech planned to be broadcast on Doha-based satellite channel Al-Jazeera at the request of the Kuwaiti ruler, Qatar's foreign minister said Tuesday.

Kuwait's Sheikh Sabah has urged his Qatari counterpart "to exercise restraint" and "give efforts aimed at containing tensions between brothers a chance," according to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA.

Kuwait, a member of the six-nation GCC alliance, did not join its neighbours in severing ties with Qatar.

Related:

Stories

US President Trump adds pressure on Qatar with tweet

Kuwait emir in talks with Saudis, Qataris amid crisis

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke operating licence of Qatar Airways

Philippines says to stop sending workers to Qatar

Galleries
In pictures: Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh

In pictures: Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh

Also in Politics & Economics

Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Al Habtoor: Qatar, the architect of its own isolation

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi dies, aged 82

Qatar's Al-Jazeera slams 'unjustified' closure of Saudi office

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Gulf crisis leaves allies in difficult spot: experts

Why the current diplomatic spat is causing a conflict of loyalties...

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Why the Qatar hacking incident has revived Gulf tensions

Analysts say the incident was far more than a security breach...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
  • 19
    It's time for restaurants to stop shaming smokers

    Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.

    If your vehicle hits someone... more

    Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:47 PM - Elkhorn
  • 16
    Dubai's Alabbar hit a nerve with residents

    Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... more

    Friday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking