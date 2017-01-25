Kuwait executes member of Al-Sabah royal family

Total of seven people receive death sentence for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 25 January 2017 2:10 PM

Kuwait hanged a prince in the ruling Al-Sabah family on Wednesday for premeditated murder, state news agency KUNA reported, in what appeared to be the fist execution of a member of the royal family in the Gulf state.

Sheikh Faisal Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was hanged at Kuwait's central prison alongside six other prisoners, including a woman convicted of killing dozens of people at her husband's wedding to second wife.

Al-Sabah's crime was "premeditated murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license," KUNA said.

The prince was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing his nephew, another prince, according to Kuwaiti newspapers.

Nusra al-Enezi, a Kuwaiti woman found guilty of setting fire to a tent at her husband's wedding as he married a second wife and killing over 40 women and children, was also executed.

The other three men and two women hanged hailed from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia and the Philippines and were convicted of offences ranging from murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

The executions were the first in Kuwait since 2013 and come amid a rise in the use of the death penalty throughout the Gulf, according to human rights group Reprieve.

A few days ago, Bahrain, another Gulf kingdom, carried out its first executions since 2010.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait court upholds death sentence for alleged Iran spy

Kuwait summons Iran's ambassador over detention of four nationals

Executions hit highest level in 25 years in 2015: Amnesty

UN body tells Saudi Arabia to end child stonings, executions

Galleries
Indonesia executes eight prisoners

Indonesia executes eight prisoners

Also in Culture & Society

In pictures: Handicraft workshop in Gaza City

In pictures: Aid efforts for Syrians

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait travels to Iran to build ties with Gulf countries

Kuwait parliament launches bid to curb new fees, cancel subsidy cuts

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking