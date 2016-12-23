Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

US State Department approves possible foreign military sale aiming at modernising Gulf state's fleet of tanks

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 December 2016 12:53 AM

The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Kuwait of 218 tanks and related equipment, support, and training.

The estimated cost of the sale is $1.7 billion, it said in a statement.

It said the Government of Kuwait has requested the possible sale in support of its recapitalization of 218 M1A2 tanks, to include 240 .50 Cal M2A1 machine guns; 480 7.62mm M240 machine guns; 240 radios; and 1,085 night vision goggles.

Kuwait intends to use the equipment to modernise and extend the service of its fleet of tanks, the statement said, adding that Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.

"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," it said.

It added that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

Implementation of this proposed sale is estimated to require five to seven contractors and 25-30 US Government representatives being sent to Kuwait.

Related:

Stories

US Congress mulls Gulf military sales worth nearly $8bn

Saudi arms sales branded 'illicit' amid Yemen civilian deaths

US approves $1.15bn military sale to Saudi Arabia

US approves $8bn fighter jet sales to Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain

Galleries
Military show in Kuwait

Military show in Kuwait

Companies

US State Department

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking