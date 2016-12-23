Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
US State Department approves possible foreign military sale aiming at modernising Gulf state's fleet of tanks
The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Kuwait of 218 tanks and related equipment, support, and training.
The estimated cost of the sale is $1.7 billion, it said in a statement.
It said the Government of Kuwait has requested the possible sale in support of its recapitalization of 218 M1A2 tanks, to include 240 .50 Cal M2A1 machine guns; 480 7.62mm M240 machine guns; 240 radios; and 1,085 night vision goggles.
Kuwait intends to use the equipment to modernise and extend the service of its fleet of tanks, the statement said, adding that Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
"This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," it said.
It added that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
Implementation of this proposed sale is estimated to require five to seven contractors and 25-30 US Government representatives being sent to Kuwait.
