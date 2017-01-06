Kuwait eyes $37m US deal for bombing guidance kit

|Home
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
US State Department approves possible military sale of equipment to convert unguided bombs into smart munitions
Kuwait is poised to seal a $37 million deal with the United States for the supply of a guidance kit that converts unguided bombs, or "dumb bombs", into all-weather "smart" munitions.
The US State Department said in a statement that it has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Kuwait for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Tail Kits and related equipment, and support.
The statement said Kuwait has requested a possible total sale of 750 JDAM Tail Kits including 250 for 500-pound bombs, 250 kits for 1,000-pound bombs, and 250 kits for 2,000-pound bombs.
The deal would also include two 500-pounds and two 2,000-pounds JDAM Load Build Trainers spares, support equipment, repair and return, and other associated logistical support.
The statement said: "This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a Major Non-NATO ally which continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.
"Kuwait plays a large role in US efforts to advance stability in the Middle East, providing basing, access, and transit for US forces in the region."
It added: "This proposed sale improves Kuwait’s capability to deter regional threats and strengthens its homeland defence. Kuwait will be able to absorb this additional equipment and support into its armed forces."
The sole-source contractor for the equipment would be Boeing.
