Kuwait Finance House said be in talks to buy Bahrain bank

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Deal to buy Ahli United Bank would create one of the Middle East’s largest Islamic lenders
Kuwait Finance House is in talks to buy Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank, a person familiar with the matter said, in a deal that would create one of the Middle East’s largest Islamic lenders with about $85 billion of assets.
KFH, as the lender is known, started discussions to acquire the Bahraini lender as well as its operations in Kuwait, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. There is no guarantee that a deal will take place and final agreements haven’t been reached with any of the parties, the person said.
Lower oil prices are forcing Gulf lenders to consolidate for scale and to better compete in a crowded market.
Abu Dhabi lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank recently merged to create a regional powerhouse with $175 billion of assets.
Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan QSC is planning to combine with unlisted Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar in a three-way merger to create the country’s largest Islamic lender.
Ahli United in Bahrain declined to comment. A KFH official said he had nothing to add to comments made in a statement on May 21 that said the bank is studying a number of strategic alternatives to maximise its profitability and consolidate its position. It denied taking any decision in response to a Bloomberg report earlier this month that said KFH is in talks to buy Ahli United’s Kuwait operations.
KFH had $53.9 billion of assets at the end of March, while Ahli United had about $31.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. KFH shares, listed on the Kuwait stock exchange, have lost 0.6 percent so far this year, giving the lender a market value of $9.3 billion. Ahli United shares, which are cross-listed in Kuwait, have jumped 16 percent so far this year, giving it a $5.57 billion market capitalization.
@Fentoni :
Meltoo business model has been proven to be successful in different countries, so I think your concerns are non-issues.
In France... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Well written piece. Clearly the pressure on OPEC countries holding to their quotas will become even harder. Nigeria etc. are desperate to pump & sell a... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:18 AM - Victory Red
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
@Fentoni :
Meltoo business model has been proven to be successful in different countries, so I think your concerns are non-issues.
In France... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules