Kuwait fund says to help finance Ivory Coast power project

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development agrees to lend funds for substation construction
The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has agreed to lend KD7 million ($23.8 million) to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) to help finance the construction of an energy project in the African country.
A loan agreement has been signed related to the Adzope 90/33kV substation construction project, the fifth loan provided by Kuwait fund for project financing.
The fund has already provided four loans to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire for developments in different sectors, with a total amount of about KD19.23 million.
In a statement, it was announced that the project will ensure electricity quality and reliability, while also providing job opportunities to young people.
The project includes civil works, procurement and installation of electromechanical equipment to construct the Adzope substation, building Agboville and Attakro extensions and the linking of 90kV overhead transmission lines, consulting services, environmental and social studies, environmental impact mitigation measures, institutional support and land acquisition.
The total cost of the project will be about KD12.46 million, which means the loan, which is for a term of 25 years, will cover 56 percent.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
http://www.arabianbusiness.com/dubai-rents-sales-prices-continue-fall-in-november-656963.html
This came out yesterday that rents are falling.... more
hmmm - saddening statistics. Though it isn't much of a surprise since he majority of those working in KSA (foreigners) are Philippino /Indian/Pakistanis... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:46 AM - Ump up
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
http://www.arabianbusiness.com/dubai-rents-sales-prices-continue-fall-in-november-656963.html
This came out yesterday that rents are falling.... more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules