Kuwait launches new plan to transform economy by 2035

'New Kuwait' aims to increase direct foreign investment by 300%, position country as global hub for petrochemicals industry

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 31 January 2017 2:26 PM

Kuwait has unveiled a new plan to transform the country into a regional financial and cultural hub by 2035 through 164 strategic development programs.

The Government said the Kuwait National Development Plan, branded as "New Kuwait", sets the nation’s long-term development priorities.

The Kuwait National Development Plan's short-to-medium terms objectives include positioning Kuwait as a global hub for the petrochemical industry and increasing direct foreign investment by 300 percent.

It also aims to attract more than KD400 million to information technology, services, and renewable energy in the short-term medium term.

It is organised around five themes, or desired outcomes, and seven pillars, or areas of focus for investment and improvement. Each pillar has a number of strategic programs and projects that are designed to have the most impact on achieving the vision of a New Kuwait, a statement said.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said: “Today we launch a vision reinforced with an achievable and measurable plan for a New Kuwait.

"Today we launch initiatives that will transform our economy, create jobs, attract foreign direct investments and facilitate knowledge transfer in the fields of renewable energy, information technology, and the services sector.

"Today we launch a consolidated and comprehensive strategy that will empower and inspire the country for generations to come.”

The Kuwait National Development Plan also aims to develop the country’s tourism sector to generate additional revenue streams and create a new jobs market and plans to further develop the country’s transportation and power sectors by building on the recent success in IWPP and PPP projects.

According to the statement, New Kuwait will build on the recent momentum in urban development and housing with the introduction of new master plan developments and cities while introducing social and economic empowerment programs and care targeting youth, women, SMEs, and the elderly.

Built into the plan are 20 key global indicators, and additional sub-indicators, each tracking and measuring Kuwait’s progress with the plan and its performance compared to other countries, the statement added.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait projects $25.9bn budget deficit next fiscal year

Kuwait parliament launches bid to curb new fees, cancel subsidy cuts

Kuwait 'well placed' to mitigate era of low oil prices, says IMF

Kuwait sovereign fund says it will focus on technology, infrastructure

Galleries
In pictures: Kuwait Airways unveils new livery

In pictures: Kuwait Airways unveils new livery

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia approves measures ahead of VAT launch

Video: Refugee children in Turkey drop out of school to work

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait to sell 50% of independent power project in IPO this year

Middle East funds say bullish on stocks, but split on Kuwait

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking