Kuwait mall construction site blaze 'under control'

A fire at the construction site of the upcoming Avenues Mall extension in Kuwait has been brought under control.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency, Jamal Al-Blaiheesm, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate's (KFSD) deputy director general, said five firefighting teams succeeded in containing the flames, limiting the damage.

Opened in 2007, The Avenues is the largest shopping mall in Kuwait and currently has over 800 stores, according to its website.

In 2014, Kuwaiti real estate firm Mabanee said it would spend 265 million dinars ($910 million) on building the fourth phase of its The Avenues mall development.