Kuwait minister resigns ahead of no-confidence vote over IOC ban

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sheikh Salman Sabah al-Humoud al-Sabah was due to face the no-confidence vote on Wednesday
Kuwait's minister of information and youth affairs resigned on Tuesday ahead of a parliamentary no confidence vote over the nation's 15-month international sports ban, state news agency KUNA reported.
Sheikh Salman Sabah al-Humoud al-Sabah, a member of the ruling family, was due to face the no-confidence vote on Wednesday following several hours of grilling last week in which lawmakers accused him of "complacency and mismanagement".
No confidence motions had in the past led either to the resignation of the minister facing a vote or the whole government, or brought about the dissolution of parliament.
Opposition candidates won nearly half of parliament seats in the 50-member assembly in November elections on the back of discontent over austerity measures to curb a budget deficit.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended Kuwait in October 2015, accusing the government of interference in its national Olympic committee.
The disagreement between Kuwait and the IOC is over a sports law which the Olympic body says is undermining the autonomy of sport in the country. Kuwait, however, is convinced the law strengthens the independence of sports bodies.
The ban means the country's Olympic committee and its athletes are not eligible for any funding from the IOC for the duration of the suspension and cannot take part in any IOC-linked event.
Last August, Kuwaiti athletes eligible to compete at the Rio Games had to do so as neutral athletes under the Olympic flag.
Veteran shooter Fehaid Aldeehani won the men's double trap event but he could not celebrate it as a Kuwaiti. Instead he was recognised as the first independent athlete ever to win a gold medal.
Kuwait's football federation has also been suspended by world soccer's governing body FIFA over government interference.
Last June, Sheikh Salman said Kuwait would sue the IOC in Swiss courts for $1 billion in damages over the country's exclusion from international competitions, calling it an "unjustifiable decision."
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
different pricing and packages...and please please please different customer service. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Rooster
KSA has a real potential for religious and cultural tourism which is mostly underutilised because of lack of infrastructure moreMonday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Abdullah
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
there is no way on earth that sales will reach 70bn USD on this website. ever. moreMonday, 16 January 2017 7:55 AM - One Guy
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules