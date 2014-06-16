Kuwait MP confesses to being behind controversial videotape

A Kuwaiti MP has confessed to “being behind” a controversial tape that has caused significant political disruption and seen two newspapers suspended.

Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahd Al Sabah said in a televised interview that he also had been involved in forming allegations of government corruption made by the opposition last week.

The controversial videotape discusses an alleged plot to overthrow the Gulf state's rulers.

The Information Ministry banned media from publicising the tape or a sensitive investigation into it, claiming publicity had been damaging to the country.

Arabic newspapers Al Watan and Alam Al Youm defied the ban and were initially suspended for two weeks, followed by a second one-week ban.

Sheikh Ahmad said he would present evidence of his allegations to the Public Prosecutor.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanem on Sunday thanked Sheikh Ahmad for revealing his involvement in the tape and allegations and urged him to imminently present the evidence to the Public Prosecutor.

Stressing MPs’ duty to protect public funds, he called on the Anti-Corruption Authority to fully investigate all corruption allegations.

He said the State Audit Bureau also had been instructed to publish its report through the media to inform the public before referring it to the National Assembly to ensure the bureau’s neutrality.