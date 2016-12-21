Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers

Legislation aims to balance the number of expats and Kuwaitis over next five years

  • Wednesday, 21 December 2016 1:24 PM
(Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)

Five Kuwait MPs have submitted a draft law proposing to cut expat numbers over the next five years, according to local media.

The law reportedly calls for the establishment of a higher national committee, headed by the interior ministry, to oversee the Gulf state’s demographic structure.

The aim is to reach a balance between expats and Kuwaiti nationals, which make up just 30 percent of the population at present, reported Kuwait Times.

The legislation will stipulate that the size of any single foreign community should not exceed 30 percent of total foreigners in Kuwait.

However, domestic helpers, contract workers and children of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis will be exempt, the newspaper said.

A similar draft law was earlier submitted to the Assembly, but it was never debated by the interior committee because of perceived difficulties in implementing it.

Posted by: Kevin Thursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM[UAE] - Kuwait

A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder it's the worst place for expats

Posted by: Brian Thursday, 22 December 2016 8:27 AM[UAE] - U.A.E-The Place to be!

If this leads to firms like Agility,Americana, Kharafi & Sons or Al Shaya packing up and leaving for Dubai- they should vote for this measure and implement it immediately!

