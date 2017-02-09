Kuwait's Agility files $380m telecoms arbitration case against Iraq

Company claims Iraq violated a bilateral protocol with Kuwait on encouraging movement of capital and investment

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 9 February 2017 3:06 PM

Kuwaiti logistics conglomerate Agility said on Thursday it was seeking to settle by arbitration a $380 million dispute with Iraq's government over the company's investment in the Iraqi telecommunications industry.

Agility has filed for arbitration at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, which is part of the World Bank group and handles disputes between international investors, Agility said in a statement.

The company said Iraq had "indirectly confiscated" its investment, which was worth over $380 million, and violated a bilateral protocol between Kuwait and Iraq on encouraging the movement of capital and investment between the two countries.

The statement did not give any details of Agility's complaint. Officials at the company and in Iraq's government could not be reached for comment.

In March 2011 Agility and France Telecom, now called Orange, , said they would acquire a 44 percent stake in Iraqi mobile telecoms operator Korek Telecom. The two groups would form a joint venture, 54 percent owned by Agility, to control the stake.

Agility was to contribute convertible debt and inject an additional $50 million for its 24 percent indirect stake, with France Telecom paying $245 million for its 20 percent indirect stake while extending a $185 million, four-year loan to the Iraqi firm. A spokesman for Korek could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait's Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017

Kuwait's Agility opens Ghana distribution park amid African push

Kuwait's Agility reports 11% Q2 net profits rise

Kuwait's Agility in talks on investment in Kharafi National

Companies

Agility - Kuwait

Also in Banking & Finance

Lagging corporate governance holds back GCC firms, says S&P

Saudi Binladin said to get $2.7bn extension for Makkah mosque

Also in Kuwait

UN seeks $2.1 billion to avert famine in Yemen

Most of GCC marked 'low' political risk for 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking