Kuwait's ALAFCO inks $2.2bn deal for Boeing planes

Company announces commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Airshow

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 19 June 2017 3:59 PM

Boeing and Kuwait-based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company on Monday announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Airshow, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices.  

ALAFCO, a global provider of commercial aircraft leasing products, already has unfilled orders for 20 737 MAX airplanes and was also one of the first Middle East customers for the 787 Dreamliner.

The new commitment when finalised, will boost the lessor’s order to 40 737 MAXs, a statement said. 

“As a lessor, we are committed to provide our global customer base with technologically-advanced aircraft,” said Ahmad Alzabin, chief executive officer and vice-chairman, ALAFCO.

“Fuel efficiency, operational reliability and efficiency are key factors for our airline customers and the 737 MAX will help us meet those demands in the single-aisle market.”  

“ALAFCO’s commitment to purchase 20 more 737 MAXs is an excellent endorsement of the aircraft which is already the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history,” added Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“We are very pleased with this opportunity to help expand ALAFCO’s single-aisle portfolio with the 737 MAX and look forward to strengthening and growing this partnership even further.”

The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.

