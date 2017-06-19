Kuwait's ALAFCO inks $2.2bn deal for Boeing planes

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Company announces commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Airshow
Boeing and Kuwait-based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company on Monday announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Airshow, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices.
ALAFCO, a global provider of commercial aircraft leasing products, already has unfilled orders for 20 737 MAX airplanes and was also one of the first Middle East customers for the 787 Dreamliner.
The new commitment when finalised, will boost the lessor’s order to 40 737 MAXs, a statement said.
“As a lessor, we are committed to provide our global customer base with technologically-advanced aircraft,” said Ahmad Alzabin, chief executive officer and vice-chairman, ALAFCO.
“Fuel efficiency, operational reliability and efficiency are key factors for our airline customers and the 737 MAX will help us meet those demands in the single-aisle market.”
“ALAFCO’s commitment to purchase 20 more 737 MAXs is an excellent endorsement of the aircraft which is already the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history,” added Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
“We are very pleased with this opportunity to help expand ALAFCO’s single-aisle portfolio with the 737 MAX and look forward to strengthening and growing this partnership even further.”
The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Congratulations ! moreMonday, 19 June 2017 9:15 AM - Masood Shaikh
This is indeed a very smart business moreMonday, 19 June 2017 9:14 AM - Mohammed Ansari
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Congratulations ! moreMonday, 19 June 2017 9:15 AM - Masood Shaikh
I agree with the above comment. Established retailers in the UAE already have the customer base. The real challenge here is not setting up a perfect e... moreSunday, 18 June 2017 1:08 PM - Haya
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules