Kuwait's Americana endorses Adeptio offer to minority shareholders

Board says offer of KD2.560 a share by investment group led by Emaar chief Mohamed Alabbar is fair
The board of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Monday an offer from its major shareholder Gulf investment firm Adeptio to buy out minority shareholders at 2.650 dinars was fair, according to a bourse statement.
Adeptio, an investment group led by Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, on Oct. 20 acquired a 66.79 percent stake in Americana valued at 711.5 million dinars ($2.33 billion).
The consortium was then obliged to launch a mandatory offer to buy Americana's remaining shares under Kuwaiti securities rules.
Americana's board said that independent consulting firm Consultia concluded that the offer price of 2.650 dinars was fair, the statement said, and the board has endorsed the offer.
|2600.0
|-20.0
|-0.76 (%)
