Kuwait's Americana says no knowledge of any suitors

Reports have speculated private equity firms were among those looking to buy a majority stake in the food retailer.

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 4:03 PM

Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Sunday it had no knowledge of any firms interested in buying its business, contrary to recent media reports.

"The administration of the company has no knowledge of this matter. The administration of the company has also not received any offers regarding it," the firm said in a bourse filing.

Last week, Bloomberg reported private-equity firms KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital were among groups looking to buy a majority stake in the food retailer. It cited unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in April that the Al Kharafi family, the billionaire majority shareholder in Americana, had hired investment bank Rothschild to help sell the business.

Related:

Stories

Private equity firms said to eye stake in Kuwait's Americana

Kuwait's Americana posts 10% rise in Q1 net profit

Kuwait's Americana chairman says not aware of potential sale

Kuwait’s Kharafi family mulls sale of Americana Food Group

Alshaya's La Senza returns to administration

Companies

Kuwait Food Company - Kuwait

Market Performance

Kuwait Food Company - Kuwait
2600.0
0.0 0.0 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking