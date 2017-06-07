Kuwait's emir holds talks with UAE over Qatar dispute

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets Dubai ruler and Abu Dhabi crown prince after holding talks in Saudi Arabia
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Emirati officials in Dubai on Wednesday, a day after holding talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving a diplomatic crisis with Qatar.
The emir held talks with Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, according to Emirati state news agency WAM.
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other senior officials attended the talks, WAM said, without elaborating on the discussions.
Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said earlier that the emir was going to Dubai for a "brotherly visit".
Sheikh Sabah is expected to travel to Qatar after his UAE trip for talks with his counterpart in the Gulf emirate, according to reports.
The Kuwaiti ruler held talks Tuesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah with King Salman over the crisis facing the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday cut diplomatic ties with fellow GCC state Qatar over claims Doha supports extremism. Qatar strongly rejects the allegations.
Kuwait, also a GCC member, did not join its neighbours in severing ties with Qatar.
The Kuwaiti emir played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
@Jackie Lou, you can ask QA to re-route your flights. They had done it for a colleague using Oman Air flights free of charge. Please talk to QA call centre... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Sal
I still enjoy just getting my clothing from US, EU and shipment to UAE by Aramex shop and ship. I might take 3 to 5 days but e-payments work and costs... moreMonday, 5 June 2017 1:29 PM - Ahmed Ali
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Telcoguy.... I so agree. moreTuesday, 6 June 2017 8:57 AM - procan
it has its merits. One of the issues we faced (until I stopped hiring from overseas) is that many people who applied for the job had no intention of staying... moreSunday, 4 June 2017 12:57 PM - george
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules