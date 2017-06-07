Kuwait's emir holds talks with UAE over Qatar dispute

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah meets Dubai ruler and Abu Dhabi crown prince after holding talks in Saudi Arabia

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Emirati officials in Dubai on Wednesday, a day after holding talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at resolving a diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

The emir held talks with Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, according to Emirati state news agency WAM.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other senior officials attended the talks, WAM said, without elaborating on the discussions.

Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said earlier that the emir was going to Dubai for a "brotherly visit".

Sheikh Sabah is expected to travel to Qatar after his UAE trip for talks with his counterpart in the Gulf emirate, according to reports.

The Kuwaiti ruler held talks Tuesday in the Saudi city of Jeddah with King Salman over the crisis facing the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt on Monday cut diplomatic ties with fellow GCC state Qatar over claims Doha supports extremism. Qatar strongly rejects the allegations.

Kuwait, also a GCC member, did not join its neighbours in severing ties with Qatar.

The Kuwaiti emir played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.

