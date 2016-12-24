Kuwait's foreign trade surplus shrinks 20% in Q3

Low oil and gas prices continue to affect the local economy, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 24 December 2016 1:12 AM
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. (AFP/Getty Images)

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. (AFP/Getty Images)

Kuwait's foreign trade surplus shrank 20 percent from a year earlier to KD1.39 billion ($4.56 billion) in the third quarter of 2016, data from the Central Statistical Bureau has showed.

However, the latest figure was up from KD1.2 billion reported in the previous quarter as low oil and gas prices continue to affect the local economy.

Kuwait is seeking to plug a budget deficit officially projected at 9.5 billion dinars ($31 billion) for the current fiscal year through March 31, after payments to the sovereign wealth fund.

Kuwait's emir on Sunday told a new parliament that was elected partly by voters protesting against austerity policies that cutting public spending has become inevitable because of the sharp drop in oil prices.

But Kuwaitis, who are citizens of one of the world's top oil exporting states, bristled at gasoline price hikes earlier this year, and candidates who oppose planned public sector wage restraint and other price hikes won nearly half of the seats in the 50-member National Assembly last month.

In a report last week, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said that because of the election result, "the government may back down from more substantive initiatives such as public sector pay reform, particularly if the oil price recovery is sustained".

"Nevertheless, it could still pursue some of its fiscal agenda with smaller, less contentious measures, for example enforcing existing subsidy rules or linking public sector bonuses to job attendance," Fitch said.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait 'saves $229m' since removing fuel subsidies

Kuwait said to send request for proposals for international bond

Will Kuwait's political rollercoaster derail?

Galleries
In pictures: Kuwaitis cast their vote for the parliamentary elections

In pictures: Kuwaitis cast their vote for the parliamentary elections

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia plans to borrow $10-15bn internationally in 2017

Saudi Arabia eyes $53bn incentives plan to boost private sector

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking