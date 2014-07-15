Kuwait's Gulf Bank posts 9% rise in Q2 net profit

Gulf state's fourth-largest lender says it made profit of over $24m in three months to end of June

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 5:03 PM

Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the Gulf state's fourth-largest lender by assets, reported a 9 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June was KD6.87 million ($24.4 million), compared to KD6.3 million in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations.

Gulf Bank didn't provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on the bank's first-half financial statement. The figure missed the estimate of analysts at Arqaam Capital, who had forecast an KD8 million profit for the quarter.

The bank made a net profit of KD15.6 million in the opening half of 2014, up 9.5 percent on the corresponding period of last year, according to the statement.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait's Gulf Bank posts 10% rise in Q1 net profit

Kuwaiti bank gets approval to raise up to $425m via bonds

Kuwait's Burgan Bank posts 10% rise in Q1 net profit

Kuwait eases rules for listing joint-stock companies

Galleries
REVEALED: Top 20 banks in the Middle East

REVEALED: Top 20 banks in the Middle East

Companies

Gulf Bank

Market Performance

Gulf Bank
242.0
2.0 0.83 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking