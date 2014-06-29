Kuwait's Jazeera launches new dedicated airport gates

Airline says investment in on-ground facilities at Kuwait Int'l will raise passenger capacity by 30%

By Andy Sambidge
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:58 PM

Jazeera Airways Group has announced the launch of four new dedicated gates at Kuwait International Airport which the airline said will enable it to improve services to passengers.

The new gates are part of the airline's investment in on-ground facilities. Named Gate B1, B2, B3 and B4, they will lift the capacity at Kuwait International Airport, the country's only passenger airport, by 30 percent.

Jazeera Airways Group chairman, Marwan Boodai, said: "This latest investment in dedicated gates compliments a series of other investments in the Jazeera Airways' value offering in the air, online, and now on-ground."

The move comes as the carrier announced that its first quarter net profit fell 41.8 percent to KD2.1m ($7.47m) compared to the same period last year. Revenue at KD13.8 million fell by 6.1 percent.

The airline said it has invested heavily in boosting its customer offering in recent years, from installing online and self-check-in facilities, to securing a flow of new aircraft deliveries, with three new Airbus A320s joining its fleet in the last 12 months.

Boodai added: "Today, Jazeera Airways passengers are the only passengers in Kuwait who can book with their mobile phone, check-in online or in person using the airport kiosk, board through an exclusive gate and state-of-the-art bridges, and fly on brand new aircraft."

Jazeera Airways operates a network comprising destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Alexandria, Amman, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Assiut, Luxor, Mashhad, Sohag, Jeddah, Riyadh, Cairo and Al Najaf.

