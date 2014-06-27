Kuwait's Jazeera secures new $70.5m debt facility

Aviation firm announces agreemennt with Ahli United Bank as part of its ongoing debt restructuring plans

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 27 June 2014 12:55 AM

Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways Group has announced that it has secured a $70.5 million debt facility through Ahli United Bank (AUB) as part of the Group's ongoing debt restructuring plans.

The financing scheme has a three-year term with a roll-over facility, the aviation firm said in a statement.

Jazeera Airways Group chairman Marwan Boodai said: "This facility, which will help us fund our future plans, is significant for both its timing, as it comes at time when debt markets are favourable, and for being secured through a leading bank that is based in our home market, thus further boosting the value Jazeera Airways Group brings to our market."

AUB Kuwait general manager Corporate Banking, Hisham Zaghloul added: "We take pride in having collaborated with Jazeera Airways in serving their future business plans."

Earlier this month, Jazeera Airways Group announced that it had secured a $18.3 million aircraft refinancing facility through Arab Banking Corporation (ABC).

In April, Jazeera Airways said it is in the final stages of launching a dedicated gates facility at Kuwait International Airport.

The airline said that its investment in Kuwait Airport will lift the airport's gates capacity by 30 percent and will offer a "better, easier, and more streamlined boarding experience for customers".

The move comes as the carrier announced that its first quarter net profit fell 41.8 percent to KD2.1 million compared to the same period last year. Revenue at KD13.8 million fell by 6.1 percent.

Related:

Stories

Kuwait's Jazeera says leasing unit inks first Euro deal

Kuwait's Jazeera secures $18m aircraft refinancing deal

Interview: Kuwait Airways CEO Rasha Al Roumi

Jazeera Airways to launch dedicated gates at Kuwait Int'l

Companies

Jazeera Airways

Market Performance

Jazeera Airways
780.0
40.0 5.41 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Kuwait

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Kuwait ramps up embassy security after death of Russian ambassador

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Ahmad Friday, 27 June 2014 9:59 AM[UAE] - uae

Where is this dedicated gate facility located, because the article fails to stipulate this information? Is this gate in a separate dedicated terminal, which would prove as very efficient way of streamlining the boarding experience for customers or is located inside the present terminal which would not be so convenient because your customer base would still have to go through the chaos to get to this gate. What this airport should do is build a separate terminal for Jazeera at the far end of the airport where customers would access it through the Airport Road and it would have its own parking lot with plentiful space for parking their aircraft. Now, that would be convenient for passengers and would become a strong competitor for FLYDUBAI who controls Sheikh Saad Terminal.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking