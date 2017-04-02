Kuwait's Kamco buys Amazon's UK warehouse

Facility employs 2,100 staff, and handles 38 percent of packages that e-retailer handles each year

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 2 April 2017 3:14 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Company on Sunday said it has purchased Amazon UK’s largest distribution warehouse for $77 million (AED281m).

The warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland, has been leased to Amazon UK Services until October 2031. Amazon employs 2,100 staff at the warehouse, which handles 38 percent of the 143 million packages that e-retailer handles per annum.

Kamco said it aims to achieve a targeted cash yield of 6.50 percent per annum and an expected internal rate of return (IRR) of 7 percent per annum during the investment period.

Faisal Sarkhou, chief executive officer, Kamco, said: “This achievement marks yet another step towards reaching our strategic objectives and future vision to enhance our operational performance and expand our real estate investments platform on a regional and international scale, in a way that is beneficial to our shareholders.”

Company chief investment officer Khaled Fouad said the transaction highlights the acquisition of a new category of income-generating assets that are leased to Amazon, in aim of diversifying sources of income.

Kamco’s alternative investment team currently manages more than $250 million in real estate across 11 regional and international properties.

Related:

Stories

Amazon in dispute with union over Muslim prayer areas

What does the Amazon-souq.com deal mean for traditional retail?

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Online retailers are not the only winners in the e-commerce boom

Souq.com to expand staff following Amazon deal

Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com

Souq.com set to make announcement on Amazon.com bid

Companies

Amazon

Also in Retail

PepsiCo is testing new recipes

Abu Dhabi beauty salons face action for hygiene breaches

Also in Kuwait

The cost of the US laptop ban

Kuwaiti woman held for filming maid's suicide attempt

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking