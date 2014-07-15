Kuwait's Ministry of Health faces corruption probe

Audit Bureau alleges the ministry failed to oversee contracts with international hospitals, medical centres, leading to the loss of public funds

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 9:47 AM

Kuwait’s Audit Bureau has reportedly accused the Ministry of Health of corruption, or at least irresponsibility with public funds.

The bureau says the ministry failed to monitor contracts signed with several international hospitals and medical centres in recent years, which had led to the ministry losing its rights within the contract, daily Al Kuwaitiah reported.

The ministry said it was preparing a response to the claims and would hold accountable anyone found to be responsible.

