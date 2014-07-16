Kuwait's NBK posts 29% rise in Q2 net profit

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state's largest lender, makes $215m profit in three months to June 30
National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender, reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday but missed analysts' estimates.
Net profit climbed to KD60.9 million ($215.8 million) in the three months to June 30 from KD47.2 million a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's first-half financial statement.
However, the result was well short of the KD74.8 million average forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll
For the first half of this year, profit rose 12.6 percent year-on-year to KD144.8 million, the bank said, citing what it described as a continuing improvement in Kuwait's operating environment.
"There is a noticeable improvement in the process of tendering, award and execution of the large infrastructure projects, which has also reflected positively on the overall private sector sentiment and accordingly on banks' credit growth," said Isam al-Sager, appointed NBK's chief executive in February.
NBK's loans and advances rose 9.6 percent year-on-year to stand at KD11.3 billion, the bank said.
That compared to a 6.2 percent rise in combined bank lending growth to the private sector in Kuwait during May, the slowest increase since September 2013, according to the latest data from the central bank.
Loan growth helped boost NBK's total assets to KD20 billion on June 30, up 11.7 percent on the same point of 2013. However, compared with the end of March, assets fell 2.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations.
Kuwait's long-delayed KD30 billion economic development plan, announced in late 2010, has been hindered by political infighting and chronic bureaucracy.
In recent months there have been signs that some economic projects are gaining steam, though political tensions have continued to weigh on the stock market, causing it to underperform markets in other rich Gulf states.
|640.0
|0.0
|0.0 (%)
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules